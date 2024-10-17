Hali Ambazo Zinatokea na Ugonjwa Fulani wa Kadhaa wa Neoplasia ya Endokrini
Condition
MEN 1
MEN 2A
MEN 2B
MEN 4
Hyperparathyroidism (high levels of parathyroid hormone)
95% or more
10–20%
—
55–80%
30–90%
—
—
15–25%
Pituitary gland tumors
15–42%
—
—
30–45%
Thyroid gland tumors (specifically medullary carcinoma)
—
More than 95%
More than 95%
—
Pheochromocytoma (tumor of the adrenal glands)
—
40–50%
50%
—
Neuromas (growths around nerves) on mucous membranes
—
—
Almost 100%
—
Physical characteristics similar to those in people with Marfan syndrome
—
—
Almost 100%
—
10–15%
—
—
5%
Lipomas*
Up to 35%
—
—
—
Angioma or collagenomas† (especially on the face)
70–85%
—
—
—
* A lipoma is a growth of fatty tissue that is usually benign.
† An angioma is a growth of small blood vessels that is usually benign. A collagenoma is a benign growth of connective tissue in the skin.
MEN = multiple endocrine neoplasia.