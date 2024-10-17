ruka kwa maudhui makuu
Mwongozo wa MSDToleo la Mtumiaji
Hali Ambazo Zinatokea na Ugonjwa Fulani wa Kadhaa wa Neoplasia ya Endokrini

Condition

MEN 1

MEN 2A

MEN 2B

MEN 4

Hyperparathyroidism (high levels of parathyroid hormone)

95% or more

10–20%

55–80%

Pancreas tumors

30–90%

15–25%

Pituitary gland tumors

15–42%

30–45%

Thyroid gland tumors (specifically medullary carcinoma)

More than 95%

More than 95%

Pheochromocytoma (tumor of the adrenal glands)

40–50%

50%

Neuromas (growths around nerves) on mucous membranes

Almost 100%

Physical characteristics similar to those in people with Marfan syndrome

Almost 100%

Carcinoid tumors

10–15%

5%

Lipomas*

Up to 35%

Angioma or collagenomas† (especially on the face)

70–85%

* A lipoma is a growth of fatty tissue that is usually benign.

† An angioma is a growth of small blood vessels that is usually benign. A collagenoma is a benign growth of connective tissue in the skin.

MEN = multiple endocrine neoplasia.

