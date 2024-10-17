Kulinganisha Ugonjwa wa Kupoteza Akili Ghafla na wa Kupoteza Kumbukumbu
Feature
Delirium
Dementia
Development
Sudden, sometimes with a definite beginning point
Slow, with an uncertain beginning point
Cause
Almost always another condition, such as an infection, dehydration, or use of (or stopping) certain medications
Usually a brain disorder, such as Alzheimer disease, vascular dementia, or dementia with Lewy bodies
Main early symptom
Inability to pay attention
Loss of memory, especially for recent events
Effect at night
Almost always worse
Often worse
Level of alertness (consciousness)
Impaired to varying degrees, can vary from being hyperalert to sluggish
Normal until late stages
Orientation to surroundings
Varies
Impaired
Effect on language
Slowed speech, often with incoherent and inappropriate language
Sometimes difficulty finding the right word
Memory
Varies
Lost, especially for recent events
Progression
Causes variations in mental function—people are alert one moment and sluggish and drowsy the next
Slowly progresses, gradually but eventually greatly impairing all mental functions
Duration
Days to weeks, sometimes longer
Almost always permanent
Need for treatment
Immediate
Needed but less urgently
Effect of treatment
Usually resolution of the symptoms
May slow progression but cannot reverse or cure the disorder