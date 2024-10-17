ruka kwa maudhui makuu
Mwongozo wa MSDToleo la Mtumiaji
Viondoasumu Mahususi vya Kawaida

Toxin

Antidote

Acetaminophen

N-Acetylcysteine

Anticholinergic drugs

Physostigmine*

Anticoagulants, oral factor Xa inhibitors (apixaban, edoxaban, rivaroxaban)

Coagulation factor Xa [recombinant], inactivated

Andexanet alfa

Antifreeze (ethylene glycol type)

Fomepizole

Ethanol

Benzodiazepines (such as diazepam and lorazepam)

Flumazenil*

Beta-blockers

Glucagon

IV lipid emulsion

Black widow spider bite

Lactrodectus antivenom

Botulism

Botulinum antitoxin

Calcium channel blockers

Calcium

IV insulin in high doses with IV glucose

IV lipid emulsion

Cyanide

Hydroxocobalamin

Cyanide antidote kit (Nithiodote®, includes amyl nitrate, sodium nitrite and sodium thiosulfate)

Dabigatran

Idarucizumab

Digitalis, including drugs (digoxin) and plants (oleander, foxglove)

Digoxin-specific antibodies

Heavy metals (such as arsenic, cadmium, lead, mercury, and zinc)

Drugs that remove heavy metals from the body (chelating drugs), such as dimercaprol, edetate calcium disodium, penicillamine, and succimer

Heparin

Protamine

Insecticides† (many brands, which may contain carbamates and organophosphates)—ingredients should be checked)

Atropine

Pralidoxime

Iron

Deferoxamine

Isoniazid

Pyridoxine (vitamin B6)

Methanol (wood alcohol)

Fomepizole

Ethanol

Methemoglobin‡-forming agents (such as aniline dyes, some local anesthetics, nitrates, nitrites, phenacetin, sulfonamides)

Methylene blue

Opioids (such as morphine and heroin)

Naloxone

Scorpion sting (only the Centruroides species)

Centruroides immune fractionated antibodies

Snakebites§ (rattlesnakes and copperheads in the United States)

Rattlesnake (Crotalinae) antivenom

Sulfonylurea

Octreotide

Thallium

Prussian blue

Tricyclic antidepressants

Sodium bicarbonate

Valproic acid

L-Carnitine¶

Warfarin

Vitamin K

Fresh frozen plasma (FFP)

Prothrombin complex concentrate (PCC)

* Use is controversial.

† The antidotes cited are for carbamate and organophosphate insecticides only.

‡ Methemoglobin is an abnormal form of hemoglobin that is produced by certain poisons. Unlike normal hemoglobin, methemoglobin does not carry oxygen so the body's tissues do not get enough oxygen.

§ Antivenom is specific to the species of snake. There are many antivenoms, but rattlesnakes and copperheads cause most poisonous snakebites in the United States.

¶ There is limited evidence that L-carnitine is a good general antidote for acute valproic acid overdose. However, L-carnitine is likely to be safe, so it is a reasonable treatment in people who have a decreased level of consciousness.

