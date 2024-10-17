Viondoasumu Mahususi vya Kawaida
Toxin
Antidote
Acetaminophen
N-Acetylcysteine
Anticholinergic drugs
Physostigmine*
Anticoagulants, oral factor Xa inhibitors (apixaban, edoxaban, rivaroxaban)
Coagulation factor Xa [recombinant], inactivated
Andexanet alfa
Antifreeze (ethylene glycol type)
Fomepizole
Ethanol
Benzodiazepines (such as diazepam and lorazepam)
Flumazenil*
Beta-blockers
Glucagon
IV lipid emulsion
Lactrodectus antivenom
Botulism
Botulinum antitoxin
Calcium channel blockers
Calcium
IV insulin in high doses with IV glucose
IV lipid emulsion
Cyanide
Hydroxocobalamin
Cyanide antidote kit (Nithiodote®, includes amyl nitrate, sodium nitrite and sodium thiosulfate)
Dabigatran
Idarucizumab
Digitalis, including drugs (digoxin) and plants (oleander, foxglove)
Digoxin-specific antibodies
Heavy metals (such as arsenic, cadmium, lead, mercury, and zinc)
Drugs that remove heavy metals from the body (chelating drugs), such as dimercaprol, edetate calcium disodium, penicillamine, and succimer
Heparin
Protamine
Insecticides† (many brands, which may contain carbamates and organophosphates)—ingredients should be checked)
Atropine
Pralidoxime
Iron
Deferoxamine
Isoniazid
Pyridoxine (vitamin B6)
Methanol (wood alcohol)
Fomepizole
Ethanol
Methemoglobin‡-forming agents (such as aniline dyes, some local anesthetics, nitrates, nitrites, phenacetin, sulfonamides)
Methylene blue
Opioids (such as morphine and heroin)
Naloxone
Scorpion sting (only the Centruroides species)
Centruroides immune fractionated antibodies
Snakebites§ (rattlesnakes and copperheads in the United States)
Rattlesnake (Crotalinae) antivenom
Sulfonylurea
Octreotide
Thallium
Prussian blue
Tricyclic antidepressants
Sodium bicarbonate
Valproic acid
L-Carnitine¶
Warfarin
Vitamin K
Fresh frozen plasma (FFP)
Prothrombin complex concentrate (PCC)
* Use is controversial.
† The antidotes cited are for carbamate and organophosphate insecticides only.
‡ Methemoglobin is an abnormal form of hemoglobin that is produced by certain poisons. Unlike normal hemoglobin, methemoglobin does not carry oxygen so the body's tissues do not get enough oxygen.
§ Antivenom is specific to the species of snake. There are many antivenoms, but rattlesnakes and copperheads cause most poisonous snakebites in the United States.
¶ There is limited evidence that L-carnitine is a good general antidote for acute valproic acid overdose. However, L-carnitine is likely to be safe, so it is a reasonable treatment in people who have a decreased level of consciousness.