Maambukizi Vamizi ya Kawaida Yanayohusiana na UKIMWI
Infection
Description
Symptoms
A yeast infection of the esophagus
Painful swallowing and burning in the chest
An infection of the lungs with the fungus Pneumocystis jirovecii
Difficulty breathing, cough, and fever
Infection with the parasite Toxoplasma gondii, usually in the brain
Headache, confusion, lethargy, muscle weakness (in the arms, legs, or face), and seizures
Disseminated TB is associated with AIDS while pulmonary TB can occur in any stage of HIV infection
Cough, fevers, night sweats, weight loss, and chest pain
Infection of the intestine or lungs with bacteria that resemble tuberculosis bacteria
Fever, weight loss, diarrhea, and cough
Infection of the intestine with the parasite Cryptosporidium
Diarrhea, abdominal pain, and weight loss
Infection of the tissues covering the brain with the yeast Cryptococcus
Headache, fever, and confusion
Infection of the eyes or intestinal tract with cytomegalovirus
Eye: Clouding of vision or blindness
Intestinal tract: Diarrhea and weight loss
Mpox (formerly monkeypox)
Infection with the mpox virus
Painful rash can begin in mouth or genitals then spread