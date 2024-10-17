ruka kwa maudhui makuu
Mwongozo wa MSDToleo la Mtumiaji
Search icon

Visababishaji vya Kawaida vya Upungufu wa Damu

Mechanism

Examples

Chronic excessive bleeding

Bladder tumors

Cancer in the digestive tract

Heavy menstrual bleeding

Hemorrhoids

Kidney tumors

Nosebleeds

Polyps in the digestive tract

Ulcers in the stomach or small intestine

Sudden excessive bleeding

Injuries

Childbirth

A ruptured blood vessel

Surgery

Bleeding in the gastrointestinal tract

Decreased red blood cell production

Alcohol use disorder

Aplastic anemia/ pure red blood cell aplasia

Chronic inflammation, infection, or cancer (anemia of chronic disease)

Folate deficiency

Iron deficiency

Leukemia

Lymphoma

Metastatic cancer to bone marrow

Myelodysplasia (abnormalities in bone marrow tissue)

Myelofibrosis (scarring of the bone marrow)

Multiple myeloma

Vitamin B12 deficiency

Increased red blood cell destruction

Autoimmune reactions against red blood cells

An enlarged spleen

Glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase (G6PD) deficiency

Hemoglobin C disease

Hereditary elliptocytosis

Hereditary spherocytosis

Hereditary stomatocytosis

Hereditary xerocytosis

Mechanical damage to red blood cells (eg, heart valve-associated hemolysis (destruction of red blood cells), thrombotic microangiopathy (destruction of red blood cells, low platelets, and organ injury due to the formation of clots in the small blood vessels)

Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria

Sickle cell disease (hemoglobin SS disease, hemoglobin S-C disease, hemoglobin S-Beta thalassemia)

Thalassemia (both decreased red cell production due to destruction of red cell precursors in bone marrow and increased red blood cell destruction in circulation)

Katika mada hizi