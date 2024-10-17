Visababishaji vya Kawaida vya Upungufu wa Damu
Mechanism
Examples
Chronic excessive bleeding
Cancer in the digestive tract
Ulcers in the stomach or small intestine
Sudden excessive bleeding
Injuries
A ruptured blood vessel
Surgery
Decreased red blood cell production
Alcohol use disorder
Aplastic anemia/ pure red blood cell aplasia
Chronic inflammation, infection, or cancer (anemia of chronic disease)
Metastatic cancer to bone marrow
Myelodysplasia (abnormalities in bone marrow tissue)
Myelofibrosis (scarring of the bone marrow)
Increased red blood cell destruction
Autoimmune reactions against red blood cells
Glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase (G6PD) deficiency
Hereditary elliptocytosis
Hereditary spherocytosis
Hereditary stomatocytosis
Hereditary xerocytosis
Mechanical damage to red blood cells (eg, heart valve-associated hemolysis (destruction of red blood cells), thrombotic microangiopathy (destruction of red blood cells, low platelets, and organ injury due to the formation of clots in the small blood vessels)
Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria
Sickle cell disease (hemoglobin SS disease, hemoglobin S-C disease, hemoglobin S-Beta thalassemia)
Thalassemia (both decreased red cell production due to destruction of red cell precursors in bone marrow and increased red blood cell destruction in circulation)