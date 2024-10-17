Orodha ya Ukaguzi ya Kuzuia Ajali za Kuanguka Nyumbani
All rooms
Reachable light switch
No electrical or extension cords in the way of walking
No throw rugs
Cordless phones
Sturdy furniture (no loose legs or wheels or swivels)
Clutter removed from hallways
Walkways cleared
Kitchen
Reachable cabinets (so that bending and stretching are unnecessary)
Nonslip mats
Bedroom
Reachable bedside light
Night-light
Tacked down or nonskid rugs or wall-to-wall carpet
Bathroom
Elevated toilet seat
Grab bars
Nonslip mats
Night-light
Skid-resistant strips or rubber mat in shower or bathtub
Use of shower shoes or a bath seat (a bath seat enables people with impaired balance to sit while showering)
Removal of locks or use of locks that can be opened from both sides of the door
Living room
Tacked down or nonskid rugs or wall-to-wall carpet
Armrests on chairs
Steps (inside and outside)
Good lighting
Sturdy railings
Nonslip treads
Height of step less than 15 centimeters (about 6 inches)