Orodha ya Ukaguzi ya Kuzuia Ajali za Kuanguka Nyumbani

All rooms

Reachable light switch

No electrical or extension cords in the way of walking

No throw rugs

Cordless phones

Sturdy furniture (no loose legs or wheels or swivels)

Clutter removed from hallways

Walkways cleared

Kitchen

Reachable cabinets (so that bending and stretching are unnecessary)

Nonslip mats

Bedroom

Reachable bedside light

Night-light

Tacked down or nonskid rugs or wall-to-wall carpet

Bathroom

Elevated toilet seat

Grab bars

Nonslip mats

Night-light

Skid-resistant strips or rubber mat in shower or bathtub

Use of shower shoes or a bath seat (a bath seat enables people with impaired balance to sit while showering)

Removal of locks or use of locks that can be opened from both sides of the door

Living room

Tacked down or nonskid rugs or wall-to-wall carpet

Armrests on chairs

Steps (inside and outside)

Good lighting

Sturdy railings

Nonslip treads

Height of step less than 15 centimeters (about 6 inches)

