Sababu za Thrombosaitopenia
Mechanism
Examples
Bone marrow does not produce enough platelets
Heavy alcohol consumption
Vitamin deficiency anemias, including vitamin B12 and folate deficiency anemias
Some bone marrow disorders
Some chemotherapy drugs
Platelets become entrapped in an enlarged spleen
Cirrhosis of the liver that causes spleen enlargement due to abnormally high blood pressure in the large vein that brings blood from the intestine to the liver
Platelets become diluted
Massive red blood cell replacement or exchange transfusion; stored red blood cells do not contain very many platelets
Use or destruction of platelets increases
Hepatitis C virus infection, HIV infection and other viral infections
Medications such as heparin, quinine, many antibiotics (such as trimethoprim/sulfamethoxazole, rifampin, and vancomycin), and some oral medications for diabetes
Conditions involving disseminated intravascular coagulation within blood vessels, as can occur with complications of childbirth, cancer, blood poisoning (septicemia) due to gram-negative bacteria, and traumatic brain damage
Cardiopulmonary bypass surgery
Thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura
Some vaccines, such as for measles, mumps, and rubella, influenza, hepatitis B, COVID-19