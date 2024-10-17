ruka kwa maudhui makuu
Alama ya Apgar
Alama ya Apgar

Characteristic

Acronym*

Score†

0

1

2

Color of skin

Appearance

All blue, pale

Pink body, blue hands and feet

All pink

Heart rate

Pulse

No pulse

Less than 100 beats per minute

More than 100 beats per minute

Reflex response to stimulation of the nose (by touching it with a finger or a catheter)

Grimace

No response to stimulation

Grimace

Sneeze, cough

Muscle tone

Activity

Limp, no movement

Some bending of arms and legs

Active movement

Breathing

Respiration

No breathing

Irregular, slow

Good cry

* The word "Apgar" is also an acronym. The letters A, P, G, A, and R correspond to the bold letters in this column.

† The baby is given a score from 0 to 2 for each of 5 characteristics. A total score of 7 to 10 at 5 minutes is considered normal, 4 to 6 is intermediate, and 0 to 3 is low.

