Dawa za kupunguza dalili za pumu
Drug
Some Side Effects
Comments
First-generation antipsychotic drugs
Chlorpromazine
Fluphenazine*
Haloperidol*
Loxapine
Molindone
Perphenazine
Pimozide
Thioridazine
Thiothixene
Trifluoperazine
Dry mouth
Blurred vision
Seizures
Increased heart rate and decreased blood pressure
Constipation
Sudden but often reversible tremor and muscle stiffness that may progress to rigidity
Involuntary movements of the face and arms (tardive dyskinesia)
Muscle rigidity, fever, high blood pressure, and changes in mental function (neuroleptic malignant syndrome)
Side effects are much more likely in older people and in people with impaired balance or serious medical disorders.
Long-acting injectable forms of haloperidol and fluphenazine are available.
Eye examination and electrocardiography (ECG) are recommended while people are taking thioridazine.
Second-generation antipsychotic drugs
Aripiprazole*
Asenapine
Brexpiprazole
Cariprazine
Clozapine
Iloperidone
Lumateperone
Lurasidone
Olanzapine*
Paliperidone
Quetiapine
Risperidone*
Ziprasidone
Drowsiness and weight gain (most common), which can be substantial
Some of these drugs increase risk of accumulation of fat in the abdomen, abnormal cholesterol levels in the blood, high blood pressure, and resistance to the effects of insulin (metabolic syndrome)
Newer antipsychotic drugs are less likely to cause tremor, muscle stiffness, involuntary movements (including tardive dyskinesia), and neuroleptic malignant syndrome, but other side effects may occur.
A long-acting injectable form is available for aripiprazole, olanzapine, and risperidone.
Clozapine is used much less often because it can cause bone marrow suppression, a reduced white blood cell count, and seizures. However, it is often effective in people who are not responsive to other antipsychotic drugs.
Clozapine and olanzapine are most likely to cause weight gain, and aripiprazole is the least likely.
Ziprasidone does not cause weight gain but may lead to abnormalities on an electrocardiogram.
Aripiprazole, brexpiprazole, cariprazine, and ziprasidone are less likely to cause metabolic syndrome.
Lumateperone has a lower risk of motor and metabolic side effects, but it is contraindicated in older people with dementia-related psychosis.
* Available as a long-acting intramuscular (IM) injection for people who have difficulty taking oral drugs.