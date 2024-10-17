ruka kwa maudhui makuu
Kurekebisha Nyonga Iliyovunjika

Hip joints are repaired when the fracture is not too severe. How the repair is done depends on where the thighbone (femur) is fractured:

  • Femoral neck (subcapital) fractures: These fractures occur in the neck of the thighbone. Metal pins can be inserted to support the femoral head.

  • Intertrochanteric fractures: These fractures occur in the large bumps of bone (trochanters) below the neck of the thighbone. For these fractures, a sliding compression screw and a metal side plate may be used. Other treatments, such as hip replacement, may be used depending on the person's condition.

Hip repair preserves the person’s own hip joint.

