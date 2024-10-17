Mkao na Uwasilishaji wa Kijusi
Toward the end of pregnancy, the fetus moves into position for delivery. Normally, the presentation is vertex (head first), and the position is occiput anterior (the fetus faces toward the pregnant person's spine) with the face and body angled to one side and the neck flexed.
Abnormal presentations include face, brow, breech, and shoulder. Occiput posterior position (the fetus faces toward the pregnant person's pubic bone) is less common than occiput anterior position.