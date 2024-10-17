Kulisha kwa Mpira Uliopitishwa Puani
For nasogastric intubation, a small, flexible plastic tube is passed through the nose or mouth into the stomach (nasogastric tube) into the duodenum or jejunum in the small intestine (nasoduodenal or nasojejunal tube). Intubation typically causes gagging and nausea, so a numbing agent may be sprayed in the nose and back of the throat.
This procedure can be used for various purposes, such as removing a sample of stomach or intestinal contents, continuously removing the contents of the stomach, and providing food.