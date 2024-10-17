ruka kwa maudhui makuu
Mwongozo wa MSDToleo la Mtumiaji
Mzunguko wa Uhai wa <i >Toksoplasma gondii</i>

  • 1a. Eggs are passed in cat stool. Many eggs are passed but usually for only 1 to 2 weeks. After 1 to 5 days in the environment, eggs become able to cause infection.

  • 1b. Cats can become reinfected by consuming food or other materials contaminated with the eggs.

  • 2. Other animals (such as wild birds, rodents, deer, pigs, and sheep) may consume the eggs in contaminated soil, water, plant material, or cat litter.

  • 3. Shortly after the eggs are consumed, they release forms of the parasite that can move (called tachyzoites).

  • 4. Tachyzoites spread throughout the animal's body and form cysts in nerve and muscle tissue.

  • 5. Cats become infected after eating animals that contain these cysts.

  • 6a. People can become infected by eating undercooked meat containing these cysts.

  • 6b. People can also become infected if they eat food, water, or other materials (such as soil) contaminated with cat stool or when they touch a pet cat's litter and then touch their mouth.

  • 7. Rarely, people are infected when they have a blood transfusion or organ transplant that contains the parasite.

  • 8. Rarely, the infection is spread from mother to fetus.

  • 9. In people, parasites form cysts in tissues, usually in muscle and the heart, brain, and eyes.