Utambuzi wa Meno ya Msingi (Mtoto Mchanga)
Primary (baby) teeth are identified by letters of the alphabet A–T. Teeth are lettered from the back of the mouth to the front beginning on the upper right side with the letter A. Although there are several tooth numbering systems, the one shown is the Universal Numbering System and is the one most commonly used in the United States.
Babies typically have 20 primary teeth: one pair each of upper second molars (A and J), upper first molars (B and I), upper canines (C and H), upper lateral incisors (D and G), upper central incisors (E and F), lower second molars (T and K), lower first molars (S and L), lower canines (R and M), lower lateral incisors (Q and N), and lower central incisors (P and O).