Kuvunjika Uso wa Kati
Many fractures of the face, usually ones that result from a substantial amount of force (such as a motor vehicle crash), fall into one of the following categories (called the LeFort classification):
I. The fracture extends across the upper jaw (maxilla).
II. The fracture extends from the lower part of one cheek, up to and across the bridge of the nose, and then down to the lower part of the other cheek.
III. The fracture extends across the bridge of the nose and the bones surrounding the eyes.