ruka kwa maudhui makuu
Mwongozo wa MSDToleo la Mtumiaji
Search icon
Kuvunjika Uso wa Kati

Kuvunjika Uso wa Kati

Many fractures of the face, usually ones that result from a substantial amount of force (such as a motor vehicle crash), fall into one of the following categories (called the LeFort classification):

  • I. The fracture extends across the upper jaw (maxilla).

  • II. The fracture extends from the lower part of one cheek, up to and across the bridge of the nose, and then down to the lower part of the other cheek.

  • III. The fracture extends across the bridge of the nose and the bones surrounding the eyes.