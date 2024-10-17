To obtain an electrocardiogram (ECG), an examiner places electrodes (small round sensors that stick to the skin) on the person's arms, legs, and chest. These electrodes measure the magnitude and direction of electrical currents in the heart during each heartbeat. The electrodes are connected by wires to a machine, which produces a record (tracing) for each electrode. Each tracing shows the electrical activity of the heart from different angles. The tracings constitute the ECG. ECG takes about 3 minutes, is painless, and has no risks.