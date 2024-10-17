To do chest compressions for cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), a rescuer kneels to one side and, with the arms held straight, leans over the person and places both hands, one on top of the other, just above (about 2 finger widths) the lowest part of the breastbone (called the xiphoid process). The rescuer compresses the chest to at least 2 inches (5 centimeters) in adults. The chest is compressed about 100 to 120 times per minute, allowing it to fully rise back up to its starting height between each compression.