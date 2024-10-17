Mazoezi ya Codman
To start, people should
Bend at the waist and let the affected arm hang down perpendicular to the floor
Relax the arm and shoulder
Bend the knees slightly
Then they should
Slowly swing the arm from side to side, from back to front, and in circles clockwise and counterclockwise
Shift body weight from foot to foot in the same direction that the arm swing
Gradually increase the range of the movements as can be tolerated
These exercises should cause only minimal pain. People should do each exercise twice in one set and do several sets each day. These exercises are done even if the arm is in a sling or in a sling and swathe (as it usually is). Moving the bones in the shoulder joint helps prevent the joint from becoming stiff.