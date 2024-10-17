The bigger deflections are QRS complexes, which represent the activity of the ventricles (the bottom heart chambers). The smaller deflections represent the activity of the atria (the upper heart chambers). The smaller deflections are only visible in the lead labeled V1 (which is the closest lead to the upper heart chambers) and show atrial fibrillation deflections that are very rapid (more than 300 per minute), irregular in timing, and irregular in shape. The larger deflections show the ventricular response to the atrial fibrillation, are always irregular in timing, and, in this case, range from 60 to 150 ventricular beats per minute.