Christina C. Lindenmeyer, MD
Utaalamu na Umahiri
- Gastroenterology, Hepatology, Transplant Hepatology, Critical Care Hepatology
Elimu
- Residency: Internal Medicine, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Philadelphia, PA
- Fellowship: Gastroenterology, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH
- Fellowship: Transplant Hepatology, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH
- Medical School: Jefferson Medical College, Philadelphia, PA
Uthibitisho
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Gastroenterology
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Transplant Hepatology
Chagua Zawadi, Mafanikio na Machapisho
- American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) Foundation Advanced/Transplant Hepatology Fellowship
- Mentor, AASLD Emerging Liver Scholars Program
- Cleveland Clinic Education Institute “Bruce Hubbard Stewart Award for Humanistic Medicine”
- Cleveland Clinic Education Institute “Excellence in Teaching” Award
- Over 30 articles in peer-reviewed journals
Maelezo na Sura za Mwongozo