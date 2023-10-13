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Phototherapy or "Bili Lights"

Phototherapy or "Bili Lights"

Bili lights are a type of light therapy (phototherapy) that is used to treat jaundice in newborns. Jaundice is a yellow coloring of the skin and whites of the eyes that is caused by too much of a yellow substance called bilirubin. Blue or white light shined on the skin helps break down bilirubin, and most doctors use special commercial phototherapy units.

The infant in this photo wears a protective eye mask. The bonnet keeps the eye mask in place.

ASTIER/BSIP/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY