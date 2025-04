Алкоголизм и реабилитация

Ниже следуют англоязычные ресурсы, которые могут быть информативными. Обратите внимание, что The manual не несет ответственности за содержание этих ресурсов.

Al-Anon Family Groups: Support services for adults who abuse alcohol, adults who grew up with an alcoholic, and teens affected by someone else's problematic use of alcohol.

Alcoholics Anonymous: International fellowship of people with a drinking problem that pioneered the 12-step approach to help its members overcome their addiction to alcohol and help others to do the same.

American Psychiatric Association's Practice Guideline for the Pharmacological Treatment of Patients With Alcohol Use Disorder: Guidelines designed to improve the quality of care and treatment outcomes for patients with alcohol use disorder.

LifeRing Secular Recovery: Support for people with drug and alcohol use problems by facilitating sharing of practical experiences and sobriety support as an alternative to traditional 12-step programs.

National Institutes for Alcohol Abuse and Recovery: Recommendations for screening and brief intervention for alcohol use disorders in the primary care setting.