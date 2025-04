Противоэпилептические препараты

1. Kanner AM, Ashman E, Gloss D, et al: Practice guideline update: Efficacy and tolerability of the new antiepileptic drugs I: Treatment of new-onset epilepsy. Report of the Guideline Development, Dissemination, and Implementation Subcommittee of the American Academy of Neurology and the American Epilepsy Society. Neurology 91 (2):74–81, 2018. doi: 10.1212/WNL.0000000000005755 Epub 2018 Jun 13.