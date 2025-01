1. Hamby S, Finkelhor D, Turner H: Children’s exposure to intimate partner violence and other forms of family violence: Nationally representative rates among US youth. OJJDP Juvenile Justice Bulletin - NCJ 232272, 1-12, 2011. Washington, DC: US Government Printing Office

2. American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry: Domestic Violence and Children No. 109; atualizado em setembro de 2023