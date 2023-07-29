skip to main content
Alexandra Villa-Forte, MD, MPH

Campos de atuação e especialidades

  • Rheumatology, Vasculitis

Afiliações

  • Associate Professor, Department of Rheumatologic and Immunologic Disease; Staff Physician, Center for Vasculitis Care and Research
  • Cleveland Clinic

Educação

  • Medical School: State University of Rio de Janeiro Faculty of Medical Science, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH
  • Fellowship: Rheumatology, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH
  • Master of Public Health: Northeastern Ohio University College of Medicine, Rootstown, OH
  • Advanced Fellowship: Vasculitis Care and Research, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH

Certificados

  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Rheumatology

Selecionar prêmios, realizações e publicações

  • Over 20 articles in peer-reviewed journals

Capítulos e comentários do manual