David Tanen, MD
Campos de atuação e especialidades
- Emergency Medicine, Medical Toxicology
Educação
- Medical School: David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA
- Internship: Internal Medicine, National Naval Medical Center, San Diego, CA
- Residency: Emergency Medicine, Naval Medical Center San Diego, San Diego, CA
- Fellowship: Medical Toxicology, Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, Phoenix, AZ
Certificados
- American Board of Emergency Medicine – Emergency Medicine
- American Board of Emergency Medicine – Medical Toxicology
Selecionar prêmios, realizações e publicações
- Fellow, American Academy of Emergency Medicine
- Fellow, American College of Medical Toxicology
- Fellow, Psychopharmacology, HHMI-NIH Research Scholars Program, 1988-1989
- Over 60 articles in peer-reviewed journals
- Captain (retired), United States Navy
Capítulos e comentários do manual