David Tanen, MD

Campos de atuação e especialidades

  • Emergency Medicine, Medical Toxicology

Afiliações

Educação

  • Medical School: David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA
  • Internship: Internal Medicine, National Naval Medical Center, San Diego, CA
  • Residency: Emergency Medicine, Naval Medical Center San Diego, San Diego, CA
  • Fellowship: Medical Toxicology, Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, Phoenix, AZ

Certificados

  • American Board of Emergency Medicine – Emergency Medicine
  • American Board of Emergency Medicine – Medical Toxicology

Selecionar prêmios, realizações e publicações

  • Fellow, American Academy of Emergency Medicine
  • Fellow, American College of Medical Toxicology
  • Fellow, Psychopharmacology, HHMI-NIH Research Scholars Program, 1988-1989
  • Over 60 articles in peer-reviewed journals
  • Captain (retired), United States Navy

Capítulos e comentários do manual