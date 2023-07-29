skip to main content
MSDManual MSDVersão Saúde para a Família
Search icon

JoAnn V. Pinkerton, MD

Campos de atuação e especialidades

  • Gynecology, Women’s Health, Menopause and Genitourinary Syndrome of Menopause, Hormone Therapy and Alternatives, Osteoporosis

Afiliações

Educação

  • Medical School: Medical College of Virginia (now Virginia Commonwealth University), Richmond, VA
  • Residency: Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, VA

Certificados

  • American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology
  • North American Menopause Society Menopause Specialist

Selecionar prêmios, realizações e publicações

  • Fellow, American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists
  • The North American Menopause Society Community Service Award 2020; Executive Director (Emeritus), The North American Menopause Society
  • Best Doctors in America, recognition by Best Doctors, Inc, 2010-present; America’s Most Honored Professionals (top 1%), 2019-present
  • Sharon Hostler Women in Leadership award, University of Virginia, 2013; UVA School of Medicine Master Clinician Award, 2020
  • Developed and moderated UVA’s annual Women’s Health Festival
  • Invited national and international lecturer on hormone therapy, osteoporosis, novel technologies, abnormal uterine bleeding, and alternatives to estrogen
  • American Library Association award for Understanding Midlife Health
  • Castle Excellence in Women’s Leadership, 2017 to present

Capítulos e comentários do manual