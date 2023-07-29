skip to main content
Katharine Anne Phillips, MD

Campos de atuação e especialidades

  • General Psychiatry, Body dysmorphic disorder, olfactory reference disorder, OCD

Afiliações

Educação

  • Research Fellowship, McLean Hospital/Harvard Medical School, Belmont, MA
  • Residency: Psychiatry, McLean Hospital/Harvard Medical School, Belmont, MA
  • Internship in Internal Medicine, Dartmouth Medical School, Hanover, NH
  • Medical School: Dartmouth Medical School, Hanover, NH

Certificados

  • American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology - Psychiatry

Selecionar prêmios, realizações e publicações

  • Distinguished Life Fellow, American Psychiatric Association, 2019-present (Distinguished Fellow, 2003-2019)
  • Fellow, American College of Neuropsychopharmacology, 2010-present
  • Outstanding Career Achievement Award, International OCD Foundation, 2023
  • America’s Top Doctors (National Edition), Castle Connolly, 2006-2024
  • Special Presidential Commendation (for research on body dysmorphic disorder), American Psychiatric Association, 2004
  • Over 375 publications in scientific journals and books
  • Over 650 international, national, and local presentations for professionals, most on body dysmorphic disorder

