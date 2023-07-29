skip to main content
James H. Liu, MD

Campos de atuação e especialidades

  • Gynecology, Menopause, Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility

Educação

  • Medical School: The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Columbus, OH
  • Internship: Obstetrics and Gynecology, Strong Memorial Hospital of The University of Rochester Medical Center, Rochester, NY
  • Residency: Obstetrics and Gynecology, Strong Memorial Hospital of The University of Rochester Medical Center
  • Fellowship: Reproductive Endocrinology, University of California San Diego Medical Center, San Diego, CA

Certificados

  • American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology – Obstetrics and Gynecology
  • American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology – Reproductive Endocrinology/Infertility

Selecionar prêmios, realizações e publicações

  • Editorial Boards of Journal of Reproductive Medicine; Sexuality, Reproduction, and Menopause; and Menopause
  • Past President, North American Menopause Society
  • Associate Editor, Menopause Practice: A Clinician’s Guide, 6th Edition, 2019
  • Over 130 articles in peer-reviewed publications

Capítulos e comentários do manual

