Irvin H. Hirsch, MD
Campos de atuação e especialidades
- Urology, Male infertility, Male sexual dysfunction
Educação
- Medical School: Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, NY
- Residency: General Surgery, Beth Israel Medical Center, New York, NY
- Residency: Urology, Beth Israel Medical Center, New York, NY
- Fellowship: Male Reproductive Medicine and Surgery, Urodynamics and Uroprosthetics, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX
Certificados
- American Board of Urology
Selecionar prêmios, realizações e publicações
- Over 50 articles in peer-reviewed journals
Capítulos e comentários do manual