skip to main content
MSDManual MSDVersão Saúde para a Família
Search icon

Robert P. Heine, MD

Campos de atuação e especialidades

  • Maternal Fetal Medicine, High Risk Pregnancy

Afiliações

Educação

  • Medical School: Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Lubbock, TX
  • Internship: Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of North Carolina School of Medicine, Chapel Hill, NC
  • Residency: Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of North Carolina School of Medicine, Chapel Hill, NC
  • Fellowship: Infectious Disease Research, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC
  • Fellowship: Maternal and Fetal Medicine, University of Colorado School of Medicine, Denver, CO

Certificados

  • American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology - Obstetrics and Gynecology
  • American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology - Maternal and Fetal Medicine

Selecionar prêmios, realizações e publicações

  • Over 75 articles in peer-reviewed journals

Capítulos e comentários do manual