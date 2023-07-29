Stephen Gluckman, MD
Campos de atuação e especialidades
- International Medicine, Parasitic Disease, Travel Medicine, Tropical Diseases
Educação
- Internship: Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA
- Residency: Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA
- Fellowship: Infectious Disease, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA
- Medical School: Columbia University, New York, NY
Certificados
- American Board of Internal Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Infectious Disease
Selecionar prêmios, realizações e publicações
- Best Doctors in America, 2003-2018
- Christian R and Mary F Lindback Foundation award for distinguished teaching at the University of Pennsylvania
- Gold Humanism Society
- Gluckman SJ: Treatment of Chronic Fatigue Syndrome. UpToDate quarterly 2016-ongoing
- Gluckman SJ: Overview of Viral Infections of the Central Nervous System. UpToDate quarterly 2016-ongoing
- Gluckman SJ: Clinical Features of Chronic Fatigue Syndrome. UpToDate quarterly 2016-ongoing
- Chronic Fatigue Syndrome. Conn’s Current Therapy 2013 with annual updates
- Key Informant for the Test and Teach and Linked Learning Assessment activity tentatively titled, “Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome: A Case-Based Learning Module” CDC, Atlanta
Capítulos e comentários do manual