MSDManual MSDVersão Saúde para a Família
James Fernandez, MD, PhD

Campos de atuação e especialidades

  • Allergy and Clinical Immunology, Immunodeficiencies

Afiliações

Educação

  • Medical School: Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, Cleveland, OH
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, MetroHealth Medical Center, Cleveland, OH
  • Fellowship: Allergy and Immunology, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, MA
  • Doctorate: Biochemistry and Nutrition, Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, Cleveland, OH

Certificados

  • American Board of Allergy and Immunology

Selecionar prêmios, realizações e publicações

  • Over 100 articles in peer-reviewed journals

Capítulos e comentários do manual