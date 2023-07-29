Michael Croix, MD
Campos de atuação e especialidades
- Infectious Diseases, Mycobacterial diseases, Transplant Infectious Diseases
Educação
- Residency, Pediatrics, Internal Medicine, University At Buffalo (USA). 2016 - 2020
- Fellowship, Infectious Disease, University of Rochester Medical Center. 2020 - 2022
- Fellowship, Transplant Infectious Disease, University of Rochester Medical Center. 2022 - 2023
Selecionar prêmios, realizações e publicações
- Croix MC, Munsiff SS IDCases.. 2022 27 :e01379. Epub 01/05/2022
Capítulos e comentários do manual