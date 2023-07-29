Donald W. Black, MD
Campos de atuação e especialidades
- Psychiatry, Behavioral Addictions, Personality Disorders
Educação
- Medical School: University of Utah School of Medicine, Salt Lake City, UT
- Residency: Psychiatry, University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, IA
- Fellowship: Psychiatric Epidemiology, University of Iowa
Certificados
- American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology
Selecionar prêmios, realizações e publicações
- America's Top Doctors (book series): 11th Edition-14th Edition
- Castle Connolly America's Top Doctors (digital guide): 2016-2021
- 2016 Scientific Achievement Award, National Center for Responsible Gambling
- Editor in Chief, Annals of Clinical Psychiatry
- Distinguished Life Fellow, American Psychiatric Association
Capítulos e comentários do manual