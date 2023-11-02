skip to main content
MSDMsd 매뉴얼일반인용
Thomas M. Yuill, PhD

전문분야 및 전문지식

  • Diseases of Wildlife, Viruses and Virology

소속

교육

  • Doctorate: Wildlife Ecology, Veterinary Science, University of Wisconsin-Madison, Madison, WI

수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택

  • John Letty Phelan Distinguished Service Award, UW-Madison Latin American, Caribbean and Iberian Studies Program
  • Walter F. Rink Distinguished Professor Award in the School of Veterinary Medicine, 1991
  • Richard Moreland Trylor Award for achievements in arbovirology
  • ProMED Moderator, International Society for Infectious Diseases
  • Fellow, American Society of Tropical Medicine and Huygiene
  • Distinguished Service and Emeritus Awards by the Wildlife Disease Association

매뉴얼 챕터 및 해설

해설