Thomas M. Yuill, PhD
전문분야 및 전문지식
- Diseases of Wildlife, Viruses and Virology
교육
- Doctorate: Wildlife Ecology, Veterinary Science, University of Wisconsin-Madison, Madison, WI
수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택
- John Letty Phelan Distinguished Service Award, UW-Madison Latin American, Caribbean and Iberian Studies Program
- Walter F. Rink Distinguished Professor Award in the School of Veterinary Medicine, 1991
- Richard Moreland Trylor Award for achievements in arbovirology
- ProMED Moderator, International Society for Infectious Diseases
- Fellow, American Society of Tropical Medicine and Huygiene
- Distinguished Service and Emeritus Awards by the Wildlife Disease Association
매뉴얼 챕터 및 해설
해설