Adrienne Youdim, MD

전문분야 및 전문지식

  • Medical Weight Loss, Nutrition

소속

교육

  • Medical School: University of California San Diego School of Medicine, San Diego, CA
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, CA
  • Fellowship: General Internal Medicine, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, CA

인증

  • American Board of Internal Medicine
  • National Board of Physician Nutrition Specialists
  • American Board of Obesity Medicine

수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택

  • Fellow, American College of Physicians
  • Diplomat, National Board of Physician Nutrition Specialists
  • Diplomat, American Board of Obesity Medicine
  • Hungry for More-Stories and Science to Inspire Weight Loss from the Inside Out, Los Angeles, Adrienne Youdim MD-A Medical Corporation, 2021.
  • Clinicians Guide to the Treatment of Obesity, New York, Springer, 2015.
  • Mechanick JI, Youdim A, Jones DB, et al: Clinical practice guidelines for the perioperative nutritional, metabolic, and nonsurgical support of the bariatric surgery patient: 2013 update. Endocrine Practice 19(2):337-372, 2013.