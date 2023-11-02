Medical School: University of California San Diego School of Medicine, San Diego, CA
Residency: Internal Medicine, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, CA
Fellowship: General Internal Medicine, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, CA
인증
American Board of Internal Medicine
National Board of Physician Nutrition Specialists
American Board of Obesity Medicine
수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택
Fellow, American College of Physicians
Diplomat, National Board of Physician Nutrition Specialists
Diplomat, American Board of Obesity Medicine
Hungry for More-Stories and Science to Inspire Weight Loss from the Inside Out, Los Angeles, Adrienne Youdim MD-A Medical Corporation, 2021.
Clinicians Guide to the Treatment of Obesity, New York, Springer, 2015.
Mechanick JI, Youdim A, Jones DB, et al: Clinical practice guidelines for the perioperative nutritional, metabolic, and nonsurgical support of the bariatric surgery patient: 2013 update. Endocrine Practice 19(2):337-372, 2013.