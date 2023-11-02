skip to main content
MSDMsd 매뉴얼일반인용
Search icon

Geoffrey A. Weinberg, MD

전문분야 및 전문지식

  • Pediatrics, Pediatric Infectious Disease, HIV in Children, Pediatric Clinical Immunology

소속

교육

  • Residency: Pediatrics, Washington University School of Medicine/St Louis Children's Hospital
  • Fellowship: Pediatric Infectious Disease, Washington University School of Medicine/St Louis Children's Hospital
  • Medical School: Indiana University School of Medicine
  • Internship: Pediatrics, Washington University School of Medicine/St Louis Children's Hospital

인증

  • American Board of Pediatrics - Pediatric Infectious Diseases
  • American Board of Pediatrics - Pediatrics

수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택

  • University of Rochester School of Medicine Department of Pediatrics House Staff Teaching Award (7 awards during 1998-2015)
  • University of Rochester School of Medicine Department of Pediatrics Outstanding Faculty Teaching Award, 2001-2002
  • Best Doctors in America, 2005 – Present
  • Member of both DHHS/NIH/OARAC Panel on Pediatric Antiretroviral Therapy and Management Guidelines, and Medical Care Criteria Committee, New York State Department of Health AIDS Institute
  • Consultant to the New York State Department of Health AIDS Institute Clinical Education Initiative—congenital and pediatric syphilis
  • Member, CDC ACIP RSV Pediatric/Maternal Work Group
  • Associate Editor of the Journal of the Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society, 2012 – Present
  • More than 60 textbook chapters and 160 articles in peer-reviewed journals

매뉴얼 챕터 및 해설