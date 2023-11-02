honeypot link
Geoffrey A. Weinberg, MD
전문분야 및 전문지식
- Pediatrics, Pediatric Infectious Disease, HIV in Children, Pediatric Clinical Immunology
교육
- Residency: Pediatrics, Washington University School of Medicine/St Louis Children's Hospital
- Fellowship: Pediatric Infectious Disease, Washington University School of Medicine/St Louis Children's Hospital
- Medical School: Indiana University School of Medicine
- Internship: Pediatrics, Washington University School of Medicine/St Louis Children's Hospital
인증
- American Board of Pediatrics - Pediatric Infectious Diseases
- American Board of Pediatrics - Pediatrics
수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택
- University of Rochester School of Medicine Department of Pediatrics House Staff Teaching Award (7 awards during 1998-2015)
- University of Rochester School of Medicine Department of Pediatrics Outstanding Faculty Teaching Award, 2001-2002
- Best Doctors in America, 2005 – Present
- Member of both DHHS/NIH/OARAC Panel on Pediatric Antiretroviral Therapy and Management Guidelines, and Medical Care Criteria Committee, New York State Department of Health AIDS Institute
- Consultant to the New York State Department of Health AIDS Institute Clinical Education Initiative—congenital and pediatric syphilis
- Member, CDC ACIP RSV Pediatric/Maternal Work Group
- Associate Editor of the Journal of the Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society, 2012 – Present
- More than 60 textbook chapters and 160 articles in peer-reviewed journals
매뉴얼 챕터 및 해설