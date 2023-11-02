skip to main content
Andrew W. Walter, MS, MD

전문분야 및 전문지식

  • Pediatrics, Hematology, Oncology

소속

교육

  • Medical School: University of Rochester School of Medicine, Rochester, NY
  • Internship: The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA
  • Residency: Pediatrics, The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA
  • Fellowship: Pediatric Hematology/Oncology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI

인증

  • American Board of Pediatrics - Hematology-Oncology

수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택

  • Best Doctors in America, 2011, 2013, 2014
  • Philadelphia magazine Top Doctor, 2021
  • Over 35 articles in peer-reviewed journals

매뉴얼 챕터 및 해설