Andrew W. Walter, MS, MD
전문분야 및 전문지식
- Pediatrics, Hematology, Oncology
교육
- Medical School: University of Rochester School of Medicine, Rochester, NY
- Internship: The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA
- Residency: Pediatrics, The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA
- Fellowship: Pediatric Hematology/Oncology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI
인증
- American Board of Pediatrics - Hematology-Oncology
수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택
- Best Doctors in America, 2011, 2013, 2014
- Philadelphia magazine Top Doctor, 2021
- Over 35 articles in peer-reviewed journals
매뉴얼 챕터 및 해설