James T. Ubertalli, DMD
전문분야 및 전문지식
- Dentistry, Dental Implants, Periodontics
소속
- Private Practice
- Hingham, MA
교육
- Dental School: Tufts University School of Dental Medicine
- Residency: Advanced Education in General Dentistry, US Army Dental Corps
- Specialty Certificate: Periodontics and Implant Dentistry, New York University and New York Veterans Affairs Medical Center
인증
- American Board of General Dentistry
- American Board of Periodontology
수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택
- Top Dentist, 2020
- Tufts University School of Dental Medicine: Magna Cum Laude; Omicron Kappa Upsilon – National Honor Society; Alumni Award for Excellence in General Dentistry; Honors and Faculty Awards for Prosthetics
- Fellow, Academy of General Dentistry
- Past-President, Massachusetts Periodontal Society
- Army Commendation Medal; Army Achievement Medal; Expert Field Medical Award
매뉴얼 챕터 및 해설