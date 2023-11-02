skip to main content
James T. Ubertalli, DMD

전문분야 및 전문지식

  • Dentistry, Dental Implants, Periodontics

소속

  • Private Practice
  • Hingham, MA

교육

  • Dental School: Tufts University School of Dental Medicine
  • Residency: Advanced Education in General Dentistry, US Army Dental Corps
  • Specialty Certificate: Periodontics and Implant Dentistry, New York University and New York Veterans Affairs Medical Center

인증

  • American Board of General Dentistry
  • American Board of Periodontology

수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택

  • Top Dentist, 2020
  • Tufts University School of Dental Medicine: Magna Cum Laude; Omicron Kappa Upsilon – National Honor Society; Alumni Award for Excellence in General Dentistry; Honors and Faculty Awards for Prosthetics
  • Fellow, Academy of General Dentistry
  • Past-President, Massachusetts Periodontal Society
  • Army Commendation Medal; Army Achievement Medal; Expert Field Medical Award

