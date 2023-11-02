skip to main content
Andrea D. Thompson, MD, PhD

전문분야 및 전문지식

  • Cardiovascular Disease, Critical Care Cardiology, Genetic Cardiomyopathies

소속

교육

  • Medical School: University of Michigan Medical School, Ann Arbor, MI
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, University of Michigan Hospitals and Health Centers, Ann Arbor, MI
  • Fellowship: Cardiovascular Disease, University of Michigan Hospitals and Health Centers, Ann Arbor, MI
  • Doctorate: Chemical Biology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI

인증

  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Cardiovascular Disease

수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택

  • Over 20 articles in peer-reviewed journals

