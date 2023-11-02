honeypot link
George Thanassoulis, MD, MSc
전문분야 및 전문지식
- Cardiovascular disease, Genomics
교육
- Medical School: University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario
- Residency: Internal Medicine, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario
- Fellowship: Cardiology, McGill University, Montreal, Quebec
- MSc in Epidemiology and Biostatistics: McGill University
- Post-doctoral Fellowship in Preventive/Genomic Cardiology, Framingham Heart Study
인증
- Internal Medicine and Cardiology, Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada
수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택
- Over 130 articles in peer-reviewed journals
매뉴얼 챕터 및 해설