George Thanassoulis, MD, MSc

전문분야 및 전문지식

  • Cardiovascular disease, Genomics

소속

교육

  • Medical School: University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario
  • Fellowship: Cardiology, McGill University, Montreal, Quebec
  • MSc in Epidemiology and Biostatistics: McGill University
  • Post-doctoral Fellowship in Preventive/Genomic Cardiology, Framingham Heart Study

인증

  • Internal Medicine and Cardiology, Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada

수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택

  • Over 130 articles in peer-reviewed journals

매뉴얼 챕터 및 해설