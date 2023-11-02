skip to main content
MSDMsd 매뉴얼일반인용
Search icon

David R. Steinberg, MD

전문분야 및 전문지식

  • Orthopaedic Surgery, Hand Disorders

소속

교육

  • Medical School: University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, Philadelphia, PA
  • Residency: Orthopedic Surgery, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
  • Fellowship: Massachusetts General Hospital
  • Fellowship: University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey

인증

  • American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery
  • American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery – Surgery of the Hand

수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택

  • Over 60 articles in peer-reviewed journals
  • America’s Top Doctors, 2017
  • Philadelphia magazine Top Doc, 2017-2020
  • South Jersey magazine Top Doc, 2017

매뉴얼 챕터 및 해설