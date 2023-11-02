honeypot link
Stephen D. Silberstein, MD
전문분야 및 전문지식
- Neurology, Headache, Migraine
교육
- Medical School: Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA
- Internship: Internal Medicine, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA
- Residency: Neurology, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA
- Fellowship: Neurology, National Hospital for Nervous Diseases, London, England
인증
- American Board of Headache Management – Headache Medicine
- American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology – Neurology
수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택
- Fellow, American College of Physicians
- Fellow, American Academy of Neurology
- Fellow, American Headache Society
- Lifetime Achievement Award, American Headache Society, 2016
- Co-Director of the national and international Headache Guideline Project
- Chairman, headache research group of the World Federation of Neurology
- Senior Editor, 8th Edition of Wolff’s Headache and Other Head Pain; Associate Editor of Cephalalgia and CNSDrugs; and ad hoc reviewer for many top journals
- Over 300 articles in peer-reviewed journals
매뉴얼 챕터 및 해설