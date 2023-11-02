honeypot link
Patrick J. Shenot, MD
전문분야 및 전문지식
- Urology, Neurourology, Voiding Disorders
교육
- Medical School: The School of Medicine at Stony Brook University Medical Center, Stony Brook, NY
- Residency: General Surgery, Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals, Philadelphia, PA
- Residency: Urology, Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals, Philadelphia, PA
- Fellowship: Neurourology, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Philadelphia, PA
인증
- American Board of Urology
- American Board of Urology – Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택
- Fellow, American College of Surgeons
- Dean’s Award for Excellence in Education, Thomas Jefferson University,2015
- Philadelphia Magazine's Top Docs, 2008-2021
- Over 40 articles in peer-reviewed journals
매뉴얼 챕터 및 해설