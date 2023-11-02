skip to main content
MSDMsd 매뉴얼일반인용
Search icon

Michael J. Shea, MD

전문분야 및 전문지식

  • Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease

소속

교육

  • Fellowship: Cardiovascular Disease, University of Michigan Health, Ann Arbor, MI
  • Medical School: University of Michigan Health, Ann Arbor, MI
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, University of Michigan Health, Ann Arbor, MI

인증

  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Cardiovascular Disease

수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택

  • Fellow, American College of Cardiology
  • Fellow, American College of Chest Physicians
  • Over 74 articles in peer-reviewed journals
  • Fellow, American College of Physicians

매뉴얼 챕터 및 해설