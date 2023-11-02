honeypot link
Michael J. Shea, MD
전문분야 및 전문지식
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease
교육
- Fellowship: Cardiovascular Disease, University of Michigan Health, Ann Arbor, MI
- Medical School: University of Michigan Health, Ann Arbor, MI
- Residency: Internal Medicine, University of Michigan Health, Ann Arbor, MI
인증
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Cardiovascular Disease
수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택
- Fellow, American College of Cardiology
- Fellow, American College of Chest Physicians
- Over 74 articles in peer-reviewed journals
- Fellow, American College of Physicians
매뉴얼 챕터 및 해설