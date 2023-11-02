honeypot link
Birendra P. Sah, MD, FCCP
전문분야 및 전문지식
- Sarcoidosis, Pulmonary Hypertension, Pulmonary Diseases, Critical Care Medicine, Pulmonary Vascular Medicine
교육
- Residency: Internal Medicine, SUNY Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, NY
- Fellowship: Pulmonary Disease and Critical Care Medicine, SUNY Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, NY
- Medical School: B.P. Koirala Institute of Health Sciences, Dharan, Nepal
인증
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine - Critical Care Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine - Pulmonary Disease
수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택
- Fellow, American College of Chest Physicians
매뉴얼 챕터 및 해설