Birendra P. Sah, MD, FCCP

전문분야 및 전문지식

  • Sarcoidosis, Pulmonary Hypertension, Pulmonary Diseases, Critical Care Medicine, Pulmonary Vascular Medicine

소속

교육

  • Residency: Internal Medicine, SUNY Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, NY
  • Fellowship: Pulmonary Disease and Critical Care Medicine, SUNY Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, NY
  • Medical School: B.P. Koirala Institute of Health Sciences, Dharan, Nepal

인증

  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine - Critical Care Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine - Pulmonary Disease

수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택

  • Fellow, American College of Chest Physicians

