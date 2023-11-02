honeypot link
Tania J. Phillips, MD
전문분야 및 전문지식
- Dermatology, Wound Healing, Pressure Ulcers
교육
- Medical School: Guys Hospital Medical School, London, UK
- Residency: London Hospital, London, UK
- Fellowship: Dermatology, Boston Medical Center, Boston MA
- Fellowship: Cellular and Molecular Physiology, Harvard Medical School, Boston MA
인증
- Canadian Board of Dermatology
- Specialist Certification in Dermatology, UK
수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택
- Fellow, American Academy of Dermatology
- Venous Research Award, American Venous Forum
- Young Investigator Award, American Society for Dermatologic Surgery
- Editorial Board of journal Wounds and journal Dermatologic Surgery
- Author of 3 book chapters and over 250 articles in peer-reviewed journals
매뉴얼 챕터 및 해설