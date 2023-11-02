Bhakti K. Patel, MD

Medical School: University of Michigan School of Medicine, Ann Arbor, MI
Residency: Internal Medicine, University of Chicago Medicine, Chicago, IL
Fellowship: Pulmonary Disease and Critical Care Medicine, University of Chicago Medicine, Chicago, IL
인증
American Board of Internal Medicine
American Board of Internal Medicine – Critical Care Medicine
American Board of Internal Medicine – Pulmonary Disease
수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택
Patel BK, Wolfe KS, Pohlman AS, et al: Effect of noninvasive ventilation delivered by helmet versus facemask on the rate of endotracheal intubation in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome: A randomized clinical trial. JAMA 315(22):2435-2441
Goligher EC, Dres M, Patel BK, et al: Pleural Pressure Working Group, Acute Respiratory Failure Section of the European Society of Intensive Care Medicine. Lung and Diaphragm-Protective Ventilation. Am J Respir Crit Care Med 202(7):950-961, 2020
Distinguished Clinical Research Achievement Award, 2016