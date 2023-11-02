Frank O'Brien, MD

Fellowship: Nephrology Training, Royal College of Physicians of Ireland, Dublin
Fellowship: Nephrology, Stanford University, Palo Alto, CA
인증
American Board of Internal Medicine – Nephrology
수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택
Fellow, American Society of Nephrology
Poster of Distinction, American Transplant Congress Annual Meeting, “Effect of blood transfusions on long term graft outcome.”
Transplantation Medal, Irish Nephrology Society, Spring Meeting, Distinction for best presentation based on transplant research. “Assessment of non-compliance in the Irish renal transplant population.”
2012 Dialysis Medal, Irish Nephrology Society Spring Meeting. Distinction for best presentation based on dialysis research. “Erythropoietin stimulating agent use and hemoglobin targets; a sudden change in outcome.”
Jack and Marion Euphrat Pediatric Translational Medicine Fellow. Stanford Child Health Research Institute. Fellowship grant for project: “Assessment of dialysis efficacy in pediatric patients.”
Award for Outstanding Clinical Research. University of California San Diego Young Investigator Forum “Secretory Function in Acute Kidney Injury.”